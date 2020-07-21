Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $99.08. 5,676,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,544. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

