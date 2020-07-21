Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 538 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.57 on Monday, hitting $402.97. 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $405.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average of $330.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

