Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.