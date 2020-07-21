Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 807,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

