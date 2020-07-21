Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,926 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20.

