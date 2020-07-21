Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 544 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 10,991,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,989,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 832,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 783,431 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 274,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

