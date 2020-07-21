Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $9.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.92. 76,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.08. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

