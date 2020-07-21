Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.97. 147,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,215. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

