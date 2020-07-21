Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. 91,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $224.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.