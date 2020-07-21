Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

HON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. 119,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

