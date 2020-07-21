Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 294,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

