Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. 518,429 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

