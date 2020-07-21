Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 1,051,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

