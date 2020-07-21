Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.