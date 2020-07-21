Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.57. The company had a trading volume of 349,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,842. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

