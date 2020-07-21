Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

