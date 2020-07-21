Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

MRVL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 436,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

