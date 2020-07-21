Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,863,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

