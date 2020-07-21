Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,875 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $7,456,126.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

APO stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 81,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

