Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 49,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.