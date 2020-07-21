Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.81.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.22. 102,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.47. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.