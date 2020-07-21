Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

TMUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. 318,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

