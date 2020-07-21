Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,429. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

