Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.45.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $284.23. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,390. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day moving average of $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

