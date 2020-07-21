Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 389,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

