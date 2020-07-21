Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,466,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 2,178.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 157,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on YNDX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

