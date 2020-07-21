Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,917,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

