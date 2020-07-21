Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

