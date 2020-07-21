Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

