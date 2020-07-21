HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $17.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 536,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,148. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

