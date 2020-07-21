Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 327.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $326.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

