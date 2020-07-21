Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.56 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00045229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $913.60 million and $96.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.24 or 0.04885455 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031551 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,825,447 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

