Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of H traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 22,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.