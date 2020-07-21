iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.28% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

