Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Icon worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 281.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.19. 6,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,021. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

