IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.00. 413,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,975. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

