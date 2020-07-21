Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 48,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,100. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

