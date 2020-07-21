Insight 2811 Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 152,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $56,307,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

