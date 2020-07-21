Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Target by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

TGT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.47. 117,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

