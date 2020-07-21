Insights Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,565.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $15,565.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.24 or 0.04885455 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,185,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

