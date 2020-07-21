International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

GLD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.94. 10,033,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

