International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

NYSE MA traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

