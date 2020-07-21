Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

