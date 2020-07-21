Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.72. 4,788,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.