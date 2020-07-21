iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. 4,764,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

