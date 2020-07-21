iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 17,996,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

