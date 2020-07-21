iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 1,456,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

