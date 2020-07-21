iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

