iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $122,432,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $204.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

