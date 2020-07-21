iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

IWD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. 98,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

